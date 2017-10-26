A New Jersey police officer was hailed as a "real hero" on Wednesday after his department shared surveillance video that showed him saving a choking man.

New Jersey State Trooper Dennis Palaia was watching a football game with his son at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway Township, New Jersey, located about an hour west of Manhattan, when he noticed the man choking at a nearby table, the New Jersey State Police said Wednesday.

Palaia, who was off-duty at the time, immediately jumped into action.

"Without hesitation, he rushed to the man who was showing signs that he could not breathe," the New Jersey State Police said in a statement. "Recognizing that the man was choking, he immediately began the Heimlich Maneuver."

"The man was able to breathe and his skin tone returned to its natural color. The victim thanked Trooper Palaia for his life-saving efforts," the statement added.

The department shared surveillance footage of the intense moment on its Facebook page on Wednesday night, calling it a prime example of why officers should always "expect the unexpected and to always be prepared to act."

The video had received about 69,000 views and nearly 6,000 Facebook reactions within just a few hours.

The video also had hundreds of shares and comments, with many people praising the officer for his heroism.

Twitter/ @NJSP

"Most people would pull phones out and start recording, this trooper jumped right in and helped, hats off to the NJSP," one Facebook user said.

"A real hero-lifesaver! Awesome job," another user wrote.

The police department did not share the victim’s name, but it said the man made a full recovery after the incident, with the exception of a sore throat and aching ribs.

The man is "eternally grateful to Trooper Palaia, whose quick and decisive actions undoubtedly prevented a tragedy," the NJSP said. "Phenomenal job Trooper Palaia."