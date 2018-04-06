Suspect who allegedly stole guns from parents arrested in San Francisco after daylong manhunt

Apr 6, 2018, 11:30 AM ET
PHOTO: Dustin Hamilton, 44, was wanted for burglary, threats and firearms possession in San Jose, Calif.San Jose Police Department
Dustin Hamilton, 44, was wanted for burglary, threats and firearms possession in San Jose, Calif.

An armed suspect, who allegedly stole guns from his parents and threatened to kill people, was taken into custody Friday morning after a daylong manhunt in Northern California.

The San Francisco Police Department said its officers apprehended Dustin Hamilton, 44, without incident following a tip from a community member. Two firearms were recovered at the scene, police said.

San Francisco police were warned about Hamilton by their counterparts in San Jose, where the transient allegedly stole firearms from his parents' home Wednesday night and left behind a handwritten note with "credible threats" to law enforcement and residents of San Francisco, according to police and ABC station KGO in San Francisco.

His parents were apparently out of town at the time, KGO reported.

The San Jose Police Department subsequently obtained a felony arrest warrant for Hamilton for burglary, threats and firearms possession. The suspect also had two outstanding felony warrants for assault and vandalism in San Francisco, police said.

Hamilton, whom authorities said is known to frequent San Francisco, was believed to be "armed and dangerous" while he was at large, police said.

