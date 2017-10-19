A man accused of fatally shooting three of his co-workers and injuring two others in Maryland before wounding another acquaintance in Delaware is being held on $2.1 million cash bail following his arraignment in court Thursday morning.

Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, appeared at the Justice of the Peace Court 20 in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession or control of a firearm by a person prohibited and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Prince pleaded not guilty on all four charges, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

Prince is being held on $2.1 million cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 31 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Authorities in Maryland are expected to seek Prince's extradition to that state to face charges in a separate shooting at a kitchen countertop business.

Three killed in workplace shooting in Maryland

Prince allegedly opened fire on employees at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, Maryland, on Wednesday morning. The Harford County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page Wednesday night that the three people who lost their lives in the shooting were Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Virginia, Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen, Maryland, and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Dundalk, Maryland.

Two other employees were also shot and transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where they remain in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Prince wielded a single handgun to target the company where he had been an employee for the past four months. Prince is believed to have acted alone in the attack.

"We know he worked here," Gahler said at a press conference Wednesday. "He was scheduled to be at work today."

The sheriff added, "We think it ties into the relationship here at work. ... I do believe he's targeting for a specific reason and not general."

Gahler called the deadly shooting "one of the most heinous acts we've ever seen in our county."

Advanced Granite Solutions' owner Barak Caba confirmed to The Associated Press that Prince worked at the company as a machine operator for four months.

Kevin Doyle, 47, told ABC News he was standing next to his work truck in a parking lot near Advanced Granite Solutions when he saw three employees running out the back of the building with a "look of terror" on their faces Wednesday morning just before 9 a.m. ET.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is working with the FBI to investigate the shooting. An FBI official told ABC News the agency is treating the incident as "workplace violence" and there are no indications of terrorism at this time.

Another shooting less than two hours later in Delaware

Prince was also connected to a nonfatal shooting at a used car lot later Wednesday morning in Wilmington, Delaware. The shooting was targeted, and Prince allegedly "had beefs" with the victim he shot there, according to Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy.

Wilmington police received the first report of shots fired less than two hours after the shooting in Maryland. An individual was shot twice -- once near his head and once on his body -- and is expected to survive, Tracy said.

Police told ABC News Prince, who is believed to have resided in Maryland's Cecil County, has an address in Wilmington and has family members who live in the city.

The suspect fled both scenes in a 2008 black GMC Acadia with Delaware license plates, police said.

Prince was arrested Wednesday night after a short foot chase in Newark, Delaware. A gun was also recovered, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

Authorities had received a tip that the suspect had been seen in a neighborhood there. State and local law enforcement officers, as well as federal agents, descended on the area, fanning out to look for Prince, the source said.

Edgewood is about a 40-minute drive north of Baltimore and a short distance from the second crime scene in Wilmington.

A long criminal record

Police said Prince has an extensive criminal history, with 15 felony convictions and four misdemeanor convictions in Delaware.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, Prince pleaded guilty to 15 counts of third-degree burglary in the Supreme Court of Delaware in December 2003. He was sentenced to 25 years behind bars, but the sentence was suspended after two years of incarceration and two years of probation. Prince was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $34,500, according to court records.

In March 2015, Prince was charged in Cecil County, Maryland, with firearm possession with felony conviction as well as three related misdemeanors: possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and having a handgun in a vehicle, according to court documents. It is unclear why the case ended without prosecution three months later.

In January of this year, Prince was involved in a violent altercation at a private home in Wilmington, Delaware, according to court documents. A man named Rashan Baul told police that Prince "started to talk crazy and attempted to take property from his pockets after punching him." Baul told police that "he knows Radee to carry guns and saw him reaching into his waistband after he assaulted him," according to the police report.

Baul told police he left the house and got into his truck to get away. He started to back out of the driveway but Prince came after him. So Baul put the truck in drive and rammed Prince with the bumper. Baul claimed it was in self-defense, according to the police report.

Prince was transported to a hospital, where he was treated and released for bruising to his foot and ribs. He later filed a personal injury lawsuit against Baul and the case is ongoing in the Supreme Court of Delaware, according to court records.

In February, a man named Philip Siason filed a petition for a peace order against Prince, according to court documents. In his account of why he was filing, Siason said that Prince was an employee of his at JPS Marble & Granite in Forest Hill, Maryland, and that he fired Prince for "punching another employee in the face."

"He came back to our business justifying what he did was right because the other guy was saying things he did not like," Siason wrote in the filing.

Siason said Prince later tried to collect unemployment benefits from the company, but the company told the unemployment agency that Prince was already working for another company. On Feb. 27, Prince "cursed and yelled" at Siason about the unemployment benefits, Siason wrote in the filing.

"I felt very threatened because he is a big guy [and] very aggressive on me," Siason wrote, adding that while Prince did not injure him, he did "not want to wait."

The order was denied because the court said there was no statutory basis for relief and that Siason could not meet the required burden of proof.

Additional court documents obtained by ABC News show Prince also has a record of criminal and traffic violations in Washington state.

ABC News' Lucien Bruggeman, Dee Carden, Jack Date, James Hill, Julia Jacobo, Mike Levine, Chad Murray, M.L. Nestel, Janai Norman, Stephanie Ramos, Quinn Scanlan, Sarah Shales and Janet Weinstein contributed to this report.