Tardy wedding guests call 911 for a police escort

Feb 5, 2018, 4:19 PM ET
Guests running late to a wedding in Florida tried an unusual approach to make it to the church on time -- they called for a police escort.

The unidentified guests called 911 at 2:11 p.m. Saturday in Palm Beach County to see if police could help rush them to the wedding.

"Hi, umm...is it possible to get a police to escort us...um...to a wedding because we're late," the female caller said.

The dispatcher refused her request right away.

"No, that's definitely not something the deputies will do," the female dispatcher said.

The caller seemed taken aback.

"Oh, ok," she said.

The dispatcher closed out the call by thanking the caller.

No charges were filed, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office used the bizarre call to its advantage by taking to their Facebook and Twitter pages with this public service announcement: “We know weddings could be stressful but please, If you’re late to the wedding, DON’T call 9-1-1. Do not call 911 unless it is an emergency.”

