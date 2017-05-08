Teen arrested in the case of 68-year-old woman who was thrown in pool

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a weekend incident in which a 68-year-old woman was thrown into an apartment complex pool after she tried to break up a party, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

The teen turned himself in to police in North Lauderdale, Florida, at about 5 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office said the boy faces a charge of battery on a person 65 years or older in connection with the incident Saturday when 68-year-old Nancy James was thrown into a pool at the complex where she lives in North Lauderdale.

According to a Sheriff's incident report, James and 45-year-old Mitchelle Lozano went with their dogs to the pool area of the Player's Place Complex on Saturday at around 7 p.m. to try to stop a party there.

James and Lozano told police afterward that there were nearly 200 youths in the pool area, the incident report said.

"James made contact with some of the juveniles and as she was speaking to them, unknown males picked her up and threw her inside of the pool," the report said.

Police were called and by the time they arrived the party was ending with most of the attendees gone, the report said.

"James was very frightened and upset. She was drenched in water from her shoulders down," the report said, adding that James had bruises on her leg and shoulder which the police report said "were most likely caused by the incident."

James refused to go to a hospital at the time, according to the police report. But neighbors told ABC News affiliate WPLG that she did end up going to an emergency room afterward.