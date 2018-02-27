Teen 'not mentally ready' to return to Stoneman Douglas after best friend was killed in massacre

Feb 27, 2018, 4:17 PM ET
PHOTO: A message about grief counseling appears on the electronic signboard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one day after a shooting at the school left 17 dead in Parkland, Fla. Feb. 15, 2018.PlayJonathan Drake/Reuters
WATCH Teen 'not mentally ready' to return to school after friend was killed in massacre

A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who lost his best friend in the Valentine's Day mass shooting says he's "not mentally ready yet" to go back to school.

Interested in Parkland School Shooting?

Add Parkland School Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Parkland School Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Parkland School Shooting
Add Interest

Julien Decoste's best friend, Joaquin Oliver, was one of the 17 people gunned down in the Feb. 14 massacre at the Parkland, Florida, school. The suspected gunman, former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, is in custody.

School is back in session on Wednesday, but Decoste, an 18-year-old senior, told ABC News on Tuesday that he hasn't decided yet if he will go.

Decoste said he just isn't ready, calling it "too emotionally tough" to see the building where Oliver was killed.

PHOTO: Student Julien Decoste, 18, told ABC News that he is not ready to return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the shooting that killed his best friend.ABC News
Student Julien Decoste, 18, told ABC News that he is not ready to return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the shooting that killed his best friend.

PHOTO: Joaquin Oliver is seen here in this undated file photo.Instagram
Joaquin Oliver is seen here in this undated file photo.

Teen shot at least 3 times in school massacre: 'I'm so grateful to be here'

Stoneman Douglas hockey team wins state championship, drapes medals on victims' memorial

Florida high school massacre: Portraits of the 17 victims

Decoste said his parents think he should go back "to show strength."

"I know Joaquin would want me to go to finish my high school year," he said. "But I'm not mentally ready yet."

PHOTO: Samuel Zeif, an 18-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., cries after speaking during a listening session with President Donald Trump and students and teachers at the White House, Feb. 21, 2018.
SLIDESHOW: Heartbreaking photos from the Parkland school shooting

"It's in the air right now," he said of the decision.

On Friday, Stoneman Douglas staff members were allowed to return to school for the first time. Then on Sunday, students and parents were permitted to go to campus for an orientation, in which they met with teachers and administrators to discuss plans for resuming classes. Counselors were on hand to help students and parents cope with being back at the scene of the horror.

PHOTO: People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida.

Decoste added that no matter what he decides about attending Stoneman Douglas, he wants to graduate high school so he can continue his education at college.

Comments