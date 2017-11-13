Texas church shooter's ex-wife says he held a gun to her head

Nov 13, 2017, 12:18 PM ET
PHOTO: Flags mark evidence on the lawn of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 6, 2017, a day after the mass shooting. PlayJay Janner/Statesman.com via AP
WATCH Texas church that was site of mass shooting becomes memorial for those killed

The first wife of Devin Kelley, the Air Force veteran police say carried out a mass shooting at a rural Texas church last week, told "Inside Edition" that he abused her during their relationship.

Interested in Texas Church Shooting?

Add Texas Church Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Texas Church Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Texas Church Shooting
Add Interest

"He would choke me, punch me, kick me," Kelley's first wife, Tessa Brennaman said.

In an interview with "Inside Edition" that is set to air today, Brennaman said the two met working together at a burger restaurant. After they married, they moved from Texas to New Mexico.

Kelley was funny and charming at first, she said, but he turned abusive.

PHOTO: This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Devin Kelley, the suspect in the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017. Texas Department of Public Safety/AP
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Devin Kelley, the suspect in the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.

"There would be times where I would be on the floor curled up, and having to protect my organs because he would be violently kicking me on my side," she said in the interview clips released by "Inside Edition." "Like I was less of a person, is how it made me feel."

Video shows Texas gunman methodically executed churchgoers, source says

Texas church victims IDs released by authorities

Texas church shooting suspect nearly struck a 2-year-old boy, father says

Texas church shooter 'was there to kill everybody,' source says

Kelly threatened to kill her and her family if she came forward, Brennaman said.

She said he told her, "I could just bury you somewhere here in the desert and nobody would ever find you."

Photos: Texas church shooting
SLIDESHOW: Photos: Texas church shooting

According to "Inside Edition," Brennaman said Kelley once pulled a gun and held it to her head while they were driving on an empty road.

"He told me, 'Do you want to die'"? she said.

But she didn't believe her former husband would carry out a mass shooting, Brennaman added.

"I never suspected he would be killing random people," she said.

PHOTO: Law enforcement officers gather in front of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Darren Abate/AP
Law enforcement officers gather in front of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

On Nov. 5, after Kelley opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, 26 were left dead, according to police statistics that include an unborn child. Another 20 people were injured, according to authorities. Kelley died after the attack in what is believed to be a self-inflicted shooting. The attack has been called the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

PHOTO: Law enforcement officials works at the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017. Nick Wagner/Statesman.com via AP
Law enforcement officials works at the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.

PHOTO: Twenty-six crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Nov. 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Scott Olson/Getty Images
Twenty-six crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Nov. 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Comments