'Tissue bandit' using napkin, tissue to conceal his identity, police say

Police are looking for a male suspect, known as the "tissue bandit," who has committed at least five armed robberies while holding a tissue or napkin in front of his face in Henry County, Georgia, which is just outside of Atlanta, authorities said.

"[During one of the robberies,] he wore medical scrubs and acted like he had a cold," Captain Joey Smith of the Henry County Police Department's internal affairs told ABC News. "He asked where the medicine was to distract the clerk and then brandished a handgun."

Smith added, "So he could have a medical background as far as we know."

WSB-TV

The suspect was caught on multiple surveillance videos from businesses he reportedly robbed holding a tissue-like cloth over his face.

"We don't know why this is his method of robbery," Smith said. "He could be covering scarring or tattoos."

The suspect committed the first robbery at a Dollar General store in October, and he has committed at least four more since then - one in November at a Family Dollar store and three others throughout January at a Metro PCS, another Dollar General location, and a Little Caesar's pizzeria, respectively.

"They're all in close proximity," Smith said in reference to the businesses robbed.

WSB-TV

No one was injured during the armed robberies, but clerks were left frightened by the suspect, who stole money from the registers, Smith said.

The police department has released what they know about the suspect to the public in hopes that someone will come forward with information, Smith said.

WSB-TV

Based on the surveillance footage, Smith said, investigators predict the suspect is a black male, but will not make estimations on weight and height.

"We let the pictures speak for themselves," Smith said of the suspect captured on camera.

However, they do have a lead on the suspect's vehicle.

"Investigators are looking for a four-door silver car," Smith said. "They believe it’s a Nissan and possibly an Altima."