Toddler swings baseball bat like a star slugger

Jan 17, 2018, 10:54 PM ET
PHOTO: Asher Willig, the son of former minor league baseball player Cory Willig, has enjoyed baseball since he started walking.PlayLeah Willig
WATCH Parents proud of their littlest Little Leaguer

Asher Willig isn't even two-years-old yet and he's already a bit of a baseball phenomenon -- to his family and to those watching his batting videos anyway.

From the living room to the batting cage, Asher, 22 months, has a knack for swinging a bat.

"This little babe's been obsessed with baseball since he could walk ... He doesn't watch cartoons," his mother, Leah Willig, told ABC News. "He watches baseball."

PHOTO: Asher Willig, 22 months, is batting phenom from the living room to the batting cage. Leah Willig
Asher Willig, 22 months, is batting phenom from the living room to the batting cage.

Toddler with Down syndrome sings with sister thanks to music therapy

Thousands Turn Out to Celebrate New York Team's 'Amazing' Little League World Series Win

His Lawrenceville, Georgia family said that he'd learned it all from his father, Cory Willig, who played in the independent league for four years.

Cory Willig played with a different team every year, most recently in Plattsburg, New York. Now he works at a baseball training facility, where Asher practices his swing.

PHOTO: Asher Willig of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been hitting off the T since he was 13 months old, his parents say.Leah Willig
Asher Willig of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been hitting off the T since he was 13 months old, his parents say.

At 13 months, Asher started swinging the bat, hitting off the Ts. Now, he runs.

"You can tell, he's even excited if he hears the word 'baseball,'" Cory Willig said.

Leah Willig said Asher still doesn't seem to realize how good he is.

And, she said it's a surprise, still, to she and Cory Willig every time they see their little boy swing.

Comments