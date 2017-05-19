Tornado survivor gets hospital reunion with lost dogs

A Wisconsin man thought he lost much more than his home when a tornado touched down on Tuesday.

Ron Belcher says he was knocked out from the violent storm and woke up to find everything gone, including his two dogs.

“They’re like my kids,” Belcher told WQOW-TV, the ABC affiliate in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Two important bundles of fur, Cocoa the Husky and Taz the Pomeranian, were missing from Belcher’s life while he recuperated from his injuries at Lakeview Medical Hospital.

All of that changed on Thursday when nurse Ciara Rockow, who spent her free time trying to locate Belcher’s pets, found them at a local animal hospital.

Belcher was later surprised at his bedside with the best get-well present: Cocoa and Taz.

“This is God’s gift, that’s what keeps me moving no matter how many bad things happen,” the grinning dog owner said.

According to hospital staff, Belcher’s recovery is expected to last another six to eight weeks.