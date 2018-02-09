'Trump America,' 'Go Home': Hate crime suspect sought in car's vandalism

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information in a suspected hate crime in Cincinnati after a car was vandalized last May.

Video from the May 4, 2017, incident shows a person defacing a vehicle that belonged to a person of Middle Eastern descent, Cincinnati FBI officials said at a press conference Friday, ABC affiliate WCPO reported.

The car had its tires slit and was spray-painted with swastikas and offensive phrases, according to the FBI. Graffiti painted on the car included, "Musslim [sic] Terrorist," "Go Home" and "Trump America." The vehicle's windows were also broken.

"We believe that this vehicle was specifically targeted because it was owned by a person of Middle Eastern descent," special agent in charge Angela Byers said, WCPO reported.

"Because of their wide-ranging impact, investigating hate crime is a priority for the FBI," Byers added. "And they will not be tolerated."

The Cincinnati chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said Friday it was offering its own $1,000 reward as well, WCPO reported.

"We thank the FBI for its action in this case and hope it sends a strong message that acts of anti-Muslim bigotry will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," CAIR-Cincinnati executive director Karen Dabdoub said in a news release.

The individual believed responsible can be seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI.

