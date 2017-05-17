Trump says 'no politician in history…has been treated worse'

In a commencement speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy today, President Donald Trump said that he is determined to keep on fighting, and he urged cadets, "Put your head down and fight, fight, fight! Never ever, ever give up. Things will work out just fine."

“Look at the way I’ve been treated lately,” he said, seemingly alluding to the recent scandals surrounding his conversations with Russian officials and the former FBI director.

“No politician in history … has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can’t let them get you down. You can’t let the critics and naysayers get in the way of your dreams. I guess that’s why we won,” he said.

“Adversity makes you stronger. Don’t give in, don’t back down, and never stop doing what you know is right. Nothing worth doing ever, ever, ever came easy,” he said.

Trump went on to list his accomplishments throughout the first 118 days of his presidency, saying that his administration has achieved “a tremendous amount in a very short time.”

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

He also briefly talked about his upcoming trip overseas, calling it a “very crucial journey.”

Earlier in the speech Trump focused on the volunteerism of the graduating class, and the work that the Coast Guard does on the world’s stage.

“Your devotion and dedication makes me truly proud to be your commander in chief,” he said.

Last Saturday Trump delivered a commencement speech to graduates at Liberty University, telling them, "The future belongs to the people who follow their heart no matter what the critics say because they truly believe in their vision."