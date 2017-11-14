The three UCLA basketball players who had been detained in China since last week, after being accused of shoplifting, have checked out of the hotel where they’d been staying since they were arrested and charged, the Hyatt Regency Hangzhou confirmed to ABC News today.

Police in Hangzhou accused freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley of committing theft of goods at a Louis Vuitton boutique.

The shoplifting incident became a topic of conversation between President Donald Trump, who called the situation "unfortunate," and Chinese president Xi Jinping during Trump’s tour of Asia.

“President Xi has been terrific on that subject,” Trump said.

It's unclear whether the players are still in China or if they have boarded a plane to return back to the United States, as some media reports have suggested.

The players were arrested on the shoplifting charges last Tuesday.

The men were released on bail early Wednesday morning, but were required to stay in their Hangzhou hotel until the legal process was over, ESPN reported.