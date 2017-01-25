'Unsettling' Video Shows Driver Slam Into Louisiana Police Vehicle

An allegedly drug-impaired driver and a Louisiana state trooper escaped with minor injuries after the former slammed into the latter's car in a dramatic moment caught on camera.

Louisiana State Police described the footage as "unsettling" in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon in southeast Louisiana, west of Hammond, state police said, after witnesses called police about an erratic driver on Interstate 12.

The collision occurred as one responding trooper tried to position himself to stop the driver, police said.

Video shows the driver swerve across the highway, then slam into the back of the trooper's car.

The trooper and the driver, identified by police as Bradley Burch, suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police said in a statement that they suspect Burch was impaired from heroin during the crash. Burch was arrested for DWI, reckless operation and driving with a suspended license, police said. He remains in custody today, held without bond at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, according to jail officials.

Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Michael Edmonson in a statement praised those who witnessed the erratic driver and called police. Police said one caller stayed on the line with authorities, giving a description of the car and continuous updates on the erratic driver's location.

"Unfortunately, troopers receive calls like this far too often, as impaired driving is something that continues to be a problem on our roadways," Edmonson said. "These callers exemplified what to do in a situation where you witness this type of dangerous driving."

It's unclear if Burch has an attorney.