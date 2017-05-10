Utah teen accused of filming 16-year-old girl's death

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Spanish Fork, Utah, for recording the death of a 16-year-old girl, according to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

Tyerell Joe Przybycien, 18, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly confessed to helping a 16-year-old commit suicide, ABC affiliate KTVX reported.

According to the press release, on May 6 shortly after 7 a.m. deputies "were dispatched to a report of a body hanging in a tree near Maple Lake Campground in Payson Canyon." When officials arrived at the scene, they found the 16-year-old girl hanging from a tree. While at the scene, officials said they were approached by Przybycien, who said he knew the girl and had been there when she died, according to the press release.

After further investigation, detectives learned that Przybycien had purchased items to assist the 16-year-old with her death and found a cellphone recording of the incident, the press release states.

"Based on the actions of the 18-year-old male, along with evidence collected, it was determined that he played an active role in the death of the 16-year-old female and was subsequently arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail," according to the press release.

Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon told The Associated Press that the 18-year-old told deputies he had a fascination with death and that he had wanted to see what it was like to see someone die. Cannon added that assisted suicide is not legal in Utah and that county prosecutors were reviewing the case to determine whether Przybycien should face murder, manslaughter or other charges.

Utah County Jail officials confirmed to ABC News that Przybycien remains in custody and is being held on $20,000 bail. A spokesman for the Utah County Attorney's Office told ABC News that Przybycien is not represented by an attorney and has not yet been formally charged with anything. He is expected to be charged on Thursday, the spokesman said.