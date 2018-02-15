How to help victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Feb 15, 2018, 5:45 PM ET
From left, Emmy Halulko, 13, and her sister Evie, 5, pet Jacob, a Lutheran Church Charities comfort dog while at the Parkridge Church in Coral Springs, Fla, Feb. 15, 2018, for a community prayer vigil for the Parkland high school shooting victims.
WATCH Victims of Parkland, Florida, school shooting named

After the third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history Wednesday afternoon, a number of people and organizations have found ways to extend a hand to the affected Florida communities.

Cox Media, for instance, is hosting a blood drive today at various locations until 7 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

One Blood, a Florida-based blood center, Wednesday night delivered additional blood to the Broward Health North Hospital, which treated massacre victims.

Tyra Hemans, a 19-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sobs as she holds signs honoring slain teachers and friends near the police cordon around the school in Parkland Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.
Tyra Hemans, a 19-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sobs as she holds signs honoring slain teachers and friends near the police cordon around the school in Parkland Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.

Seventeen balloons are released during a vigil at the Parkland Baptist Church, for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.
Seventeen balloons are released during a vigil at the Parkland Baptist Church, for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.

One Blood said in a news release it is especially interested in donations of O-negative blood, which is the universal type and primarily used to treat trauma patients.

Public Good, an online organization that partners with reputable nonprofits to distribute various donations, is collating trustworthy sites.

And the Broward Education Foundation, which raises money for the public school system, has set up a Go Fund Me page.

