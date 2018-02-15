After the third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history Wednesday afternoon, a number of people and organizations have found ways to extend a hand to the affected Florida communities.

Cox Media, for instance, is hosting a blood drive today at various locations until 7 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

One Blood, a Florida-based blood center, Wednesday night delivered additional blood to the Broward Health North Hospital, which treated massacre victims.

Zachary Fagenson/Reuters

Gerald Herbert/AP

One Blood said in a news release it is especially interested in donations of O-negative blood, which is the universal type and primarily used to treat trauma patients.

Public Good, an online organization that partners with reputable nonprofits to distribute various donations, is collating trustworthy sites.

And the Broward Education Foundation, which raises money for the public school system, has set up a Go Fund Me page.