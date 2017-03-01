Transcript for 10-Month-Old Baby Revived Twice After Being Exposed to Fentanyl

731. Prosper 1230. The to a police responded to a 911 call to tree top way in the bill and the call was for a baby that was some type of distress. Upon arrival. Patrol officers observed that the baby was having difficulty breathing they administered emergency first aid. In the navy was subsequently transported by ambulance. To Lawrence general hospital. What's at Lawrence general hospital the baby. Coded. And was resuscitated by hospital staff. On two occasions. The baby was subsequently flown. To a Boston hospital to receive further treatment. Right now she is listed in stable condition. The baby is ten months old. The focus of our investigation at this point is how the baby was exposed to a substance. Paul fentanyl which. Reports from the hospital. Were indicating that there was some father system. But this at the focus point is. How she ingested it and where it came from it's disconcerting and it's it's heartbreaking to say at least I mean it's area ten month old baby and you know we it's very difficult to deal with a young child who was. Become a victim that aspect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.