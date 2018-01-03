Transcript for 10-year-old boy arrested for allegedly emailing school shooting threats: Police

We took into custody. A ten year old student. All of this school district he has admitted to making these threats towards the school. This morning Franklin township police announced that they've arrested they believe is behind it email threatening a school shooting. The Enola sent late last night to a teacher at the Franklin township school district. Dell's regional school district also closed an abundance of caution due to the proximity of schools. Nearby elk township schools canceled classes today because it shares buses with the district's it's pretty crazy nowadays that you got to worry about this type of stuff. You know at school at what Gregor found out about the school closures once he arrived to tell C regional high school this morning. But this isn't a first for Gregor and his daughter just this Monday local police arrested two students who were overheard making comments regarding school violence. The two are charged with making terroristic threats and causing false alarm. Gregor like many parents is struggling with this new reality and how to explain it to his child as a. That's a tricky question to try to figure out learn how to say some write about it. You know stupid and any. Weigh on the you know nervous and scared and you know what happened. This. Active shooter drills and assembly meetings on the subject have become a new norm port dates younger generation but with this morning scare coming on the heels of the Florida school massacre. The threat is hitting a little too close to home. I really don't understand why somebody would do it. There are no purpose to it and appoint the delegate assembly. Yesterday and it just let. Dressing like two girls are like the importance of this world this country needs to. The plane all these silly games start doing things the way it should be.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.