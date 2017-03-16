10-year-old boy dies after being trapped in snow pile from late-winter storm

A 10-year-old boy died in Pendleton, New York, on Wednesday after becoming trapped in a pile of snow.
Transcript for 10-year-old boy dies after being trapped in snow pile from late-winter storm
And investigations underway into the death of a ten year old boy was found buried under a pile of snow in western new York and this happened. In Pendleton that's a Niagara county. On Wednesday afternoon sheriff's office police of what was actually digging a tunnel when it collapsed trapping him under a mound of snow. He has rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. More than two feet of snow fell and Niagara county this week child's name. Has not been released. I think it's terrible I mean on the terrorist kids when we were glum play how easy it could be on for something our heavenly you don't think about it. What's Noelle base these hot this high. You never know you know can happen it's really Stan park was not the family.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

