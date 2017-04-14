-
Now Playing: Baby, mom and grandpa fight life-threatening illnesses at once
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old boy helps save grandmother in house fire
-
Now Playing: Fugitive who mailed manifesto to Trump captured in Wisconsin
-
Now Playing: Dangerous fugitive who mailed manifesto to Trump captured in Wisconsin
-
Now Playing: How to make almond crunch for Passover
-
Now Playing: April 15, 2013: Boston Marathon bombing special report
-
Now Playing: 24 people stranded on roller coaster in Maryland
-
Now Playing: Family of ex-teacher accused of kidnapping student speaks out
-
Now Playing: United Airlines passenger's daughter, attorney describe his injuries
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin fugitive in custody after over weeklong manhunt
-
Now Playing: Bellagio Hotel fire temporarily closes Las Vegas strip
-
Now Playing: Explosion from rocket test gone awry injures four at University of Idaho
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas Strip temporarily closed after fire at the Bellagio Hotel
-
Now Playing: Crews knock down fire at Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: 10% Happier: David Leite, food writer, memoirist
-
Now Playing: 10 infants in critical condition from lethal bacteria outbreak
-
Now Playing: Georgia police officer is fired after kicking a handcuffed man in the head
-
Now Playing: US military drops a 22,000-pound bomb in eastern Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Family of ex-teacher accused of kidnapping student speaks out
-
Now Playing: Police searching for wrong way driver in Texas