Transcript for Over 100 wildfires scorch Florida

I am Scott withers from ABC news digital and I'm here at the Mick how we program senator in two Lyoto Florida. This just outside of Orlando now this is primarily. A girl scout camp during the summer and on weekends throughout the year. But this weekend was significantly different a major. Major force fire brush fire swept through this parked. Demolished and burned down some of India take you on a two Arabic just today just a few hours ago the governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency here in Florida because of the wildfires rate now. 117. While buyers bring all across the state. 26000. Acres actively burning across the state and it's because it's been a drought here no rain for a long time this state. Is a tinderbox so let me give you a quick look around here what we're seeing here at the Girl Scouts camp. We govern. You can see everything is just charred charred charged. Chart this is one of the boats at the use. During during Camp David upon what was a pontoon boat it was burned down you can see there a trailer get a walk you over here. Now the fire department has been working on this all week and they are still here trying to clear up some hot spots and you'll see there's little areas like this. All throughout it still really smoky you can see. Any of these smoky areas could dent could quickly just pushed back up and you see out there in the distance from some more smoke and hot spots. What are Breda is big business it's called slash that's the stuff that's on the ground. That is tree he'd live Aaliyah Holmes believes pine needles all of that stuff balls and it is kinda builds and builds up builds up. Then they come out here and they try and win the fireman's through some of the hot spots are still underneath that. And they're still. Actually could quickly picked back up that this is required you look went all the way out everything Ali down want to show yet that's our. Friend ranger John of their he's here he takes care dislocation he one that brought me back here. Lost a couple of they're out buildings. You can see there this is one of the Girl Scouts what was a he restroom really dangerous look propane tanks that exploded fortunately didn't liberty we'll Cuba began salvage the building it's gone. What you can see there. There are that ash and get the smell here he is overpowering. It's just like I said this was one of the fires this was technically out it's contained fully contained but there are 117 still. All across the state 26000 acres. Can see everything has gone. Nothing left just burned out buildings over here that would help beautiful songs and kind of misleading you concede a beautiful. Late not be too close to that still. Florida so they're still alligators. But you can see this as another building over here this is storage building also recreation area where the girls would gather everything's gone just completely. Burton now. Everything here is chart from the ground. All the way up and look you don't see you don't think it's going to be dangerous but he really is look at this. It's hard to see don't think that there's just a small hot spot. In the air and air but those hot spots could. Weekly. Reunite. Reignite the fire here. And that's one of the problems that the firefighters you're talking about hundreds of acres and if you seen the distances just it's Haiti's its vote. That's the problem he can't come through and just knock all of this. Every hot spot because they're everywhere the other issue that we're having is there's no rate. There hasn't been rained here significant rain here in a long time not just in the Orlando area but across the dumbest they significantly. Below normal levels and we're actually moving into the dry period here in Florida we mostly get our rain during the later summer early fall. So it's going to be like this dry all summer law. Now add on top of that that we've got a large number of people. Coming into this city and into the region because its spring break Easter greater on the corner. And what we have an Orlando we have all of the major amusement parks we get the beaches so people are coming here. That's why today the governor did the state of emergency looked just in the short time we are gone that is already. Pushed back up lots more smoke coming out of that. That's why today the governor did the state of the emergency because is going to be like this people don't realize how easy it is to start a grass fire. When we're basically living in a tinderbox. Add the ground is so those super dry I live here my grass is dead its ground it could easily go out. It could be something as easy as a cigarette thrown out of the window it could be a spark from a Clark or unfortunately we get. Here in Florida where the number one location the country for lightening strikes and you're just another hot spot you can see. But everything as far as you can see it's just current scorched. All of this will have to do step. You know what targeted him because for. That Girl Scouts out here they're just getting ready to start the busy season. It's almost time for summer camps and great job was telling me they have a different group of girls coming in every week. So when I was talking to organizers and managers earlier this camp they really with a good to do. Because. They don't know if they can actually. Pat is many people as many campers and as they normally through during season because so much of this as Denver so they're trying so figured out. As you can see all around me everywhere it looked. It just. Smells like that like snow smells like campfire because that's basically what we're and we are in the remnants of a giant. Campfire and you can see a lot of those logs here's another one. Just smoldering. And that's what's happening to us in this. Agent Dave got a 117 fires all across the state their active. And then you've got all the locations like this that are no longer active they are contained that they could actually pick back up quickly. Especially if we start getting strong winds like we've had to pick this stuff up the embers picked it up load off to an area that's not burnt out and reignite the fires. So state of emergency here in Florida if you can see behind me. The CY watt suppliers that are coming down here plenty of play things have gotten you just have to be safe while you traveling around six fla. That's it for me here in. Chili at a Disco orders for ABC news digital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.