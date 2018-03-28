At least 11 arrested during Black Lives Matter protest in Manhattan

Hundreds marched to express anger at the police-involved shooting of Stephon Clark in Sacramento.
1:47 | 03/28/18

Comments
At least 11 arrested during Black Lives Matter protest in Manhattan

