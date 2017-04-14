Transcript for 12 former Choate boarding school faculty members engaged in sexual misconduct going back decades, report finds

Internal investigation shows that at least a dozen teachers and an elite boarding school in Connecticut sexually molested and then at least one case who raped students. The pattern of abuse at the choate school in Wallingford goes back to the 1960s. None of the teacher's actions were reported to police instead they were allowed to resign even given letters of recommendations of the good work elsewhere. They report prepared by an outside law firm names twelve former teachers but no one who currently teaches at the school.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.