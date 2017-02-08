Last of 12 escaped Alabama inmates has been captured

More
Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, was captured on Tuesday.
0:24 | 08/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Last of 12 escaped Alabama inmates has been captured
And this morning the last of a dozen Alabama inmates who escaped is back behind bars Brady kill Patrick was recaptured. Just hours ago in Martin County Florida. The inmates used peanut butter to escape from the walker county jail on Sunday. They use the spread to hide the numbers on a door that apparently caused a new jail worker. Mistakenly opened an outside door believing that it was just to sell.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48983980,"title":"Last of 12 escaped Alabama inmates has been captured","duration":"0:24","description":"Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, was captured on Tuesday.","url":"/US/video/12-escaped-alabama-inmates-captured-48983980","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.