Transcript for Last of 12 escaped Alabama inmates has been captured

And this morning the last of a dozen Alabama inmates who escaped is back behind bars Brady kill Patrick was recaptured. Just hours ago in Martin County Florida. The inmates used peanut butter to escape from the walker county jail on Sunday. They use the spread to hide the numbers on a door that apparently caused a new jail worker. Mistakenly opened an outside door believing that it was just to sell.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.