Transcript for 12 hours after fall, Penn State frat brother calmly tells 911: 'We have a friend who's unconscious'

And like are condoning. We're we're live and news helicopters Hughes. Houston's coach urban coordinate. OK how lucky you looking. Touching little monkey breeding. He's breathing. There anyhow behind him body now here there. I only can you and then painting thinking that you can't back up on them but durable through Europe and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.