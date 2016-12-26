Transcript for 12 Killings in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend

But sadly we've gotten a custom. To these post we can't briefings. Where we update you on the sickening acts of gun violence. And repeatedly. Caught on policy makers. To give us tools to put people behind bars and begin to change the reckless gun culture. Here is Chicago. For two love those calls have been ignored. But I am hopeful that we'll see some movement this coming January. Perhaps so we'll be talking about a new gun bill to reinforce. And enhance crash strategy and give our new police officers. A fighting chance to hold offenders accountable for the actions. As you all know Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day we had a reprehensible about school shootings and murders. Detectives are investigating 27 shooting incidents twelve of which were fatal. The violence primarily occurred in areas with historical gang conflicts on the south and west sides of the city. Our detectives are making very good progress they're questioning people of interest. And following up all promising leads. We now know that the majority of these shootings and homicides were targeted tax. By gangs guess potential rival gang members and groups who Wear holiday gatherings. These were deliberate. And planned shootings by one gang against another. They were targeted. Knowing fully well that individuals will be at the homes of family of France celebrating the holidays. This was followed by several acts of retaliation. Well this is the sickening reality it shows yet again that op penalties for. Caring and using guns here in Chicago. Are just not an effective deterrent against repeat gun offenders. 90%. Of those fatally wounded this weekend. Hey gang affiliation. Criminal histories they were pre identified by the department's. Strategic subject algorithm. As being potential. Offenders. Or victims of gun violence. We say that again 90%. Of those fatally wounded this we can head gang affiliations. Criminal histories. And were pre identified by the department strategic subject list. Go algorithm. As being a potential. Offender or victim of gun violence. As a result of that we adjusted deployments accordingly. SS Friday CPD officers seized 45 guns from city streets this is up from a typical we can't. We shows us that there's a high level of activity in gang areas around the city. Well we have promising lease this unacceptable level of violence. Demonstrates the clear and present need for policy makers. To convene in January and give Chicago. The gun sentencing tools against repeat gun offenders. So that we can begin to change this and there.

