12-year-old saves sister from alleged carjacker

More
Maddie Weiler is being called a hero after she fought back against a stranger who police say attempted to steal her family's van.
0:53 | 04/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 12-year-old saves sister from alleged carjacker

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46945120,"title":"12-year-old saves sister from alleged carjacker","duration":"0:53","description":"Maddie Weiler is being called a hero after she fought back against a stranger who police say attempted to steal her family's van.","url":"/US/video/12-year-saves-sister-alleged-carjacker-46945120","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.