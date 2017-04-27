Transcript for 13 Louisiana-Lafayette players arrested over theft charges

More than a dozen football players at the university of Louisiana Lafayette have been arrested in connection with the robbery case. All thirteen players have been suspended from the team school police. Say the group went to a dorm room in early April and made off with several items worth nearly 2500 dollars. Everything that was stolen. Has since been recovered.

