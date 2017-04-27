13 Louisiana-Lafayette players arrested over theft charges

More
The players were suspended indefinitely "for a violation of team rules."
0:21 | 04/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 13 Louisiana-Lafayette players arrested over theft charges
More than a dozen football players at the university of Louisiana Lafayette have been arrested in connection with the robbery case. All thirteen players have been suspended from the team school police. Say the group went to a dorm room in early April and made off with several items worth nearly 2500 dollars. Everything that was stolen. Has since been recovered.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47050861,"title":"13 Louisiana-Lafayette players arrested over theft charges","duration":"0:21","description":"The players were suspended indefinitely \"for a violation of team rules.\"","url":"/US/video/13-louisiana-lafayette-players-arrested-theft-charges-47050861","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.