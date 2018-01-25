Transcript for 13-year-old boy who fell through thin ice on pond saved by friends

He is lucky he was treated at the hospital before school but released back home before lunch. It could be short cut all walked across this icy pond to get to the middle school over their where you see the lights. But you can't walk there in this thirteen year old learned that the hard way. Finally now why. But I ran onto the ice. ICL pond shattered beneath him he was still wearing his backpack that we like update here on my chest. Three other friends walking near him didn't venture on the ice until thirteen year old Griffin cried out for help. Just hanging onto the side but I couldn't pull myself up because it was too slippery. And I didn't get her to that but it was really cold and it's really scary. Seventh grade girl called 911 the other students rescued. They are under water at any point and you can waddle and I don't know pocketing cash and. She grabbed my hand and just pulled me out I was like on my belly on the world we ice and then. He boy came on to the ice to count me out man. Then I just walks and it's. Really still in shock and justice really cold. Middle and high schoolers walk past upon daily hereof tremor street today this sign popped up. Griffin is warning don't be tempted. Lets it go lesson that being. Should really. Do things before. Thinking. He is very thankful for his capable friends and he is hoping to get the word out to other young people do not walk on the ice. In Melrose Rendell and Richardson WCVB music.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.