14 arrested, weapons seized at protest of pro-Trump rally in Portland

Portland police arrested 14 people on Sunday after a day of chaotic protests.
0:21 | 06/05/17

Comments
Transcript for 14 arrested, weapons seized at protest of pro-Trump rally in Portland
Portland Oregon appeared as a city does divided as thousands of protesters converged on downtown created. How complicated situation for police they use flash bang grenades and tear gas. To keep anti fascist protesters separated. From supporters and opponents of president prop. There were fourteen arrest and dozens of weapons seized.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

