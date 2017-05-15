Transcript for 14-year-old college grad isn't done learning

All right there's a certain to be college grad in Texas who isn't even old enough to go to his junior prom that would be his high school junior problem. Just cars cars in here you it's a fourteen years old. This weekend he received a diploma from Texas Christian University. A heated physics major. And Chinese miner a Carson is now the youngest person to ever graduate from TCU. I'm probably not the best judge of this at all but I feel like I have sort of grown up a little bit. As Carson graduate his younger brother will be heading to teach issue right behind them. What I guess how old is how old love and eleven years old that would be cannon Huey you he joins a class of 20/20 one and fall. That's the Smart visually so for her under achievers. Yes or you do an eleven day really I was in hot going to college tell you that or my hat's what junior prom heredity about.

