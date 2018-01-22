15-year-old girl shot in high school cafeteria

The suspect, a 16-year-old male student, is in custody after the incident at Italy High School in Italy, Texas, located about 45 miles south of Dallas, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said.
0:42 | 01/22/18

So this morning. Italy police department and department thank you wanted to act coherently. Muscle. Pain fifteen year old student. It was transported here Parkland hospital. Sixteen year old male suspect was taken into custody. It's. This is an active investigation. And an unknown number of students that were in the cafeteria but I do know that the shooting did occur in the cafeteria. We will follow up with you guys were more information as accomplice is an active investigation. We're about two hours into this situation. And will hold another press conference and we can thank you. It.

