16 service members killed in military plane crash in Mississippi

A military transport plane that was being used on a training flight crashed in Mississippi on Monday, killing 16 military service members, the Marine Forces Reserve has confirmed.
1:29 | 07/11/17

Transcript for 16 service members killed in military plane crash in Mississippi

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

