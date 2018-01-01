Transcript for 16-year-old allegedly killed parents, sister and family friend

We are in the imports has scenario we're investigating a quadruple homicide that occurred at about 11:43 PM yesterday on December 31. 2017. The incident occurred at 345. Bank street here in long branch the long branch police department as well some authentic sheriff's office responded. After 911 call is placed concerning shots fired at this location. We were we a suspect has been taken into custody is a sixteen year old male and the deceased individuals are his two parents his sister. And that family friend who lived at the residence. On the case remains under investigation but the important thing I'd like the public especially the people on long branch to know. Is that we are investigating this and are confident that it's a domestic incident as completely isolated. As I mentioned the suspect has been taken into custody investigation continues we have no reason to believe that the public. Here in long branch or anywhere is at risk of any danger.

