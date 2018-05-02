Transcript for 16-year-old killed by sheriff's deputies during chase

Deputies saw that the suspect had a weapon and gave mortars not to move. The suspect turned and fled the area. And into the apartment complexes courtyard. As a suspect turned toward deputies deputy involved shooting occurred. Immediately after the shooting in the courtyard of the apartment complex. Was flooded by numerous people who were trying to get to the suspect or to the deputies. The deputies requested assistance and tried to prevent the subject from being moved her approached as citizens were extremely upset walls the deputies were. In the area due to circumstances of the shooting the deputies estimated crowd be thirty to forty people while waiting for back. And trying to control the situation it's believe that somebody may have taken the gun that was and because there was in the possession of the juveniles of time the incidence. Investigators have talked to residents in the area and witnesses. One of which validates the deputies accounts of the actions. Accounts and alterations. Investigators have spoken to a witness who stated they saw the incident. When the deputies first approached the suspect is through the paw apartment complex. And his running from them. The witnesses stated that they were not able itself the subject subject had a gun but did hear deputies telling him don't reach for it don't reach for. Witnesses saw the deputies run after the subject in and heard gunshots a few seconds later. The subject who can identify due to his age. Is known as a local gang member in the area. After refusing to follow deputies orders he ran into the apartment complex in the courtyard area deputies gave chase you turn towards the deputies. Reaching down towards waist band where the gun was located they first saw.

