16-year-old rescued after falling through icy Central Park pond

More
The victim did not fall completely into the water, but was holding onto ice when the surface broke.
0:45 | 03/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 16-year-old rescued after falling through icy Central Park pond
Yeah. He's right yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46263471,"title":"16-year-old rescued after falling through icy Central Park pond","duration":"0:45","description":"The victim did not fall completely into the water, but was holding onto ice when the surface broke.","url":"/US/video/16-year-rescued-falling-icy-central-park-pond-46263471","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.