16-year-old shot and killed inside Franklin County, Ohio courthouse

A teenager was shot and killed during what appeared to be a scuffle during a juvenile court hearing in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday afternoon.
0:52 | 01/17/18

At. The deputy was knocked to the ground as part of an altercation. Where he came under attack. For some of the folks that were involved FEMA members. In one shot was fired.

