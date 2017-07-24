18-year-old arrested after allegedly livestreaming deadly car crash

More
A California teenager is accused of driving under the influence and causing a deadly car crash while livestreaming on social media.
1:44 | 07/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 18-year-old arrested after allegedly livestreaming deadly car crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48823193,"title":"18-year-old arrested after allegedly livestreaming deadly car crash","duration":"1:44","description":"A California teenager is accused of driving under the influence and causing a deadly car crash while livestreaming on social media.","url":"/US/video/18-year-arrested-allegedly-livestreaming-deadly-car-crash-48823193","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.