20-year-old claims $451 million jackpot, hopes to 'do some good for humanity'

More
Shane Missler, 20, of Port Richey, claimed the prize.
0:22 | 01/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 20-year-old claims $451 million jackpot, hopes to 'do some good for humanity'
And beat 450 million dollar Mega Millions mystery now revealed tonight the twenty year old twenty years old. Who simply wrote on FaceBook oh my god. Twenty year old chain missile from port Richey Florida stepping forward to claim the massive Mega Millions prize opting. For the 281 million dollar lump sum he says he hopes to use the money quote do something good. For humanity he hopes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52317882,"title":"20-year-old claims $451 million jackpot, hopes to 'do some good for humanity'","duration":"0:22","description":"Shane Missler, 20, of Port Richey, claimed the prize. ","url":"/US/video/20-year-claims-451-million-jackpot-hopes-good-52317882","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.