Transcript for 20-year-old claims $451 million jackpot, hopes to 'do some good for humanity'

And beat 450 million dollar Mega Millions mystery now revealed tonight the twenty year old twenty years old. Who simply wrote on FaceBook oh my god. Twenty year old chain missile from port Richey Florida stepping forward to claim the massive Mega Millions prize opting. For the 281 million dollar lump sum he says he hopes to use the money quote do something good. For humanity he hopes.

