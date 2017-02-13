-
Now Playing: Nearly 200K evacuated near Calif. dam amid flood warning
-
Now Playing: Water flows over the emergency spillway at the tallest US dam
-
Now Playing: Northeast winter storm gains momentum with nearly 50 million people in its path
-
Now Playing: Separate Chicago shootings leave two girls in critical condition
-
Now Playing: Powerful flash flood sweeps away a car carrying a father and daughter in southern California
-
Now Playing: Officials warn of sweetheart scams as Valentine's Day approaches
-
Now Playing: Raging wildfire destroys hundreds of acres in Oklahoma City
-
Now Playing: Firefighter and daughter reflect on how she was adopted into the family
-
Now Playing: Congress members face constituent backlash over Obamacare repeal effort
-
Now Playing: UConn women's basketball team 1 win away from milestone
-
Now Playing: Van Crashes Into School Bus With 31 High School Students
-
Now Playing: Northeast Braces for a New Round of Snow
-
Now Playing: NFL and NCAA Issue Warnings Over Transgender 'Bathroom Bills'
-
Now Playing: Twins Meet the Officers Who Saved Their Lives 20 Years Ago
-
Now Playing: Trump's Homeland Security Secretary Details Mexican Border Trip
-
Now Playing: Police Investigate Ohio Student's Shooting Death
-
Now Playing: Illinois School Bus Turns Over On Its Side in Terrifying Accident
-
Now Playing: Index: Pipeline Explodes in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Millions Digging Themselves out After Major Snowstorm
-
Now Playing: 6-Year-Old Boy Fights Battle of a Lifetime