Nearly 200K evacuated near Calif. dam amid flood warning

More
Authorities warned that the emergency spillway at California's Oroville Dam could fail.
1:49 | 02/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nearly 200K evacuated near Calif. dam amid flood warning

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45453254,"title":"Nearly 200K evacuated near Calif. dam amid flood warning","duration":"1:49","description":"Authorities warned that the emergency spillway at California's Oroville Dam could fail. ","url":"/US/video/200k-evacuated-calif-dam-amid-flood-warning-45453254","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.