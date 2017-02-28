What we know about the 2018 SpaceX mission to the Moon

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, founder of the pioneering space transport company SpaceX, has announced a mission to fly two people to the moon next year in what would be a landmark moment for space travel.
1:30 | 02/28/17

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

