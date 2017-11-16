210,000-gallons oil leak reported on Keystone pipeline in South Dakota

TransCanada, the pipeline's owner, said the leak is under investigation.
0:47 | 11/16/17

Transcript for 210,000-gallons oil leak reported on Keystone pipeline in South Dakota

