Transcript for 24 states on alert for hazardous weather conditions

The nation's midsection is bracing for winter whiplash a radar shown a new system that's been slamming the last. And now of course moving east an ice storm is bearing down much of the midwest threatening to blanket everything with up to half an inch of ice. Major warm up is on its way right now to the east by tomorrow a warm weather system. Will make its way up the Ohio valley and East Coast pushing temperatures well into the Sundays and even approaching the eighties in some areas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.