2nd controlled explosion brings down part of Detroit's Pontiac Silverdome

Sunday's original demolition was a bust.
3:00 | 12/04/17

Transcript for 2nd controlled explosion brings down part of Detroit's Pontiac Silverdome
And it took two takes the Pontiac Silverdome standing strong after demolition Chris tried to bring it down yesterday the contract are blaming a wiring issue. So they tried again today the explosions going off as planned and eventually. Reduced to a cloud of dust and debris in just seconds want to give up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

