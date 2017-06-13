Transcript for 32 treated after carbon monoxide forces evacuation of NYC building

This lawn and a twenty Joseph. The MS we received one balls about high levels of CEO and people being all the come up first EMS unit was on the scene at 829. Fighting units were on this game pad 834. Day count did. Numerous people down. From CEO and they. They found high levels of CO. In the basement area and the sub basement area and in parts of the building. We immediately spotted remove it people we found de effective. All boil down the basement with some not a broken pipe that was produced in the city all. At the same time. People wore in the building reported that this happened when they opened the box and up how to came out. So we work. Extremely closely with the NY paid David emerges I was the bombs book all levels will be very professionally systematically. We went in and we locate the package. Bomb squad and emergency service identified the package that it was no hazard in that in that and that. A package. So at the present time we have 32 people injured. They have been removed two Bellevue and they've been hospital director of the injuries are all relatively minor. The pipe is being tapped. The please see all in the building is drop it we just went under control it was a very. Systematic professional. Operation by both FDNY and and why did day work very closely together in a very unusual situation to mitigate this. Problem but at the end of the day it seems that we had a defect to boil up with a broken flew via. That produce high amounts of CL. Which heard. And injured the people that work and in the restaurant.

