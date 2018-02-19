Transcript for 3rd New Jersey child dies from flu-related symptoms

Now to a sad development. In the deadly flu epidemic health officials are investigating the deaths of two more children one from New Jersey another from Connecticut and may be connected. To the flu this as a CDC reported late last week that 84 children have died from the flu so far this season. New Jersey reporter Toni Yates is live in Elizabeth with the case there. Tony. Yet that's named Charlayne you know and parents here and Elizabeth are talking about this boy in cabins but we're not repeating it that information until we get confirmation. I'm the school district or at least the Health Department now that mattered and that oldest it went out yesterday it says the child had been diagnosed with the flu. But the New Jersey department of health has not said yet if it was the flu that caused the child's death and also said. Like most other school districts we've spoken to during this horrible disease that. That Elizabeth school district is going above and beyond. To aggressively clean the schools especially door knobs adapt and such. To prevent the possibility of the spread of the virus also reminding parents keep their kids with most of them out of school and get the medical attention last week. A North Bergen gently lost six year old beautiful daughter. Midday Hernandez of the blue now this case bringing that aren't. My heart breaks and and ankles outs of that family I can only imagine that the grief. That that they are experiencing. Of course administrative offices are closed to day because of the holiday. But it's a New Jersey department of health and arms that this child and that died in the Lou it will be the Barrick. Pediatric flu death here in the state of New Jersey we will of course. Continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available for now we're live here in Elizabeth, New Jersey county it down seven Eyewitness News. Tony thank you are now to the Connecticut child a six year old girl. Died of complications from the flu over the weekend the mayor of Norwalk says the girl passed away yesterday morning. We just received these pictures of little. And must plan if we can show you those this we got within the past half hour. The six year old attended the Columbus magnet school the school is taking extra precautions. And workers are cleaning the building in time for kids to return to class tomorrow grief counselors will also be asked the school. A new warning from the feds about those who rapid flu test the CDC saying that they are only fifty to 70% accurate. And they say false negatives are more likely than false positives. The feds are warning doctors not to rely solely. On tasks and to keep an eye on patients' symptoms. For the very latest on the flu epidemic plus tips on how to stop the spread we have created a special section on our website just type in ABC seven and why back slash flu.

