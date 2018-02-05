3rd woman accuses Tom Brokaw of making unwanted advance

Freelance writer Mary Reinholz wrote that the encounter happened in 1968.
0:22 | 05/02/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 3rd woman accuses Tom Brokaw of making unwanted advance
A third woman is now accusing NBC anchor Tom Brokaw of making unwanted sexual advances. Freelance writer Mary Reynolds describes her encounter with Brokaw in the village or newspaper she says he Caster after helping her with the story fifty years ago. Brian hall says the incident made her uncomfortable. Brokaw has not commented on the claim but he has denied to other allegations.

