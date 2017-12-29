Over 40 cars crash on snowy Michigan highway

More
The pileup closed part of U.S. 31 in Whitewall for about two hours.
1:04 | 12/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Over 40 cars crash on snowy Michigan highway
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52051206,"title":"Over 40 cars crash on snowy Michigan highway","duration":"1:04","description":"The pileup closed part of U.S. 31 in Whitewall for about two hours.","url":"/US/video/40-cars-crash-snowy-michigan-highway-52051206","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.