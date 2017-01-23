600-Pound Sea Lion Chooses Car for Its Bed

More
The large sea mammal made itself at home on land and atop a Honda Civic in Washington state.
0:28 | 01/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 600-Pound Sea Lion Chooses Car for Its Bed
Where does a 600 pound steel line whereas eight. Also Lee. Now apparently he answered being anywhere it wants including the roof of this Honda Civic a report yard how would the island in Puget Sound the animal seems to enjoy the attention it's getting. Preening a bed before catching a few more weeks. The owner of the card didn't realize that this is feline with quite a bit not going to be some damage. From Toledo marked but acute feline MD.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44982620,"title":"600-Pound Sea Lion Chooses Car for Its Bed","duration":"0:28","description":"The large sea mammal made itself at home on land and atop a Honda Civic in Washington state.","url":"/US/video/600-pound-sea-lion-chooses-car-bed-44982620","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.