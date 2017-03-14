Transcript for Nearly 6,000 flights canceled as major blizzard looms

As you can see it it's snowing out here and we're out here ready with our yardstick but look. We don't need this just yet but this storm it's expected to be still powerful already thousands of flights have been canceled and school. Wal-Mart today from Philadelphia all the way up to Boston. This morning mother nature is on the move promising to deliver what could be the biggest snowstorm of the year from Pennsylvania New Jersey. I'm declaring a state of emergency in New York City Connecticut we are declaring a state of emergency. And Maine all under a state of emergency preparing for a nor'easter still powerful the National Weather Service is pulling it like. Every report we've had on this is is gonna so hard and fast. For a long period of time this scene system already very much of the midwest yesterday causing massive brag. And shutting down interstate high winds. In the air airlines not taking any chances. Canceling more than 6000. Flights would major airlines grounding all flights into New York City airports some. Even waiving fees and offering bout church to travelers. We tried to beat the storm yesterday. Now they're trying to get us. Just not fly. 3M and yet today some areas could see up to two feet of snow and with damaging winds threatening power outages. It's all hands on different crews already being position. Appeared but the works. Weren't good Shay were ready to roll and will be out there all day. So there you haven't crews are ready and officials are urging everyone and the danger zone to take this storm seriously because forecasters say this morning the snow could fall up to. Fourteen inches an hour and Samaria as.

